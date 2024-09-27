IND vs BAN: Zakir Hasan breaks 56-year-old embarrassing record with 24-ball duck against India in Kanpur Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zakir Hasan

The first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed only 35 overs of play on Friday (September 27) with rain playing spoilsport at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. After opting to bowl first, India managed to pick up only three wickets as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque remained unbeaten. Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shadman Islam were the three players to be dismissed on the day.

Opening batter Zakir batted for 24 balls but he couldn't score a single run before getting dismissed by Akash Deep. He is now on top of the list of batters to play the most balls in an innings against India in Tests to bag a duck going past Ian Chapell's earlier record who had faced 22 balls for a duck in Sydney in 1968. Zakir also faced fourth-most balls for Bangladesh to not score a run in an innings in the longest format of the game.

Batsmen (1 to 7) to play most balls for a duck against India in Tests

Zakir Hasan (Bangladesh) - 24 balls in Kanpur, 2024

Ian Chappell (Australia) - 22 balls in Sydney, 1968

Steve Waugh (Australia) - 21 balls in Sydney, 1986

Shaun Marsh (Australia) - 21 balls in Pune, 2017

Cameron Green (Australia) - 21 balls in Sydney, 2021.

Among Bangladesh players, Manjurul Islam faced the most balls for his country to secure a duck back in 2002. He was dismissed for zero off 41 balls against Sri Lanka 22 years ago. Rajen Saleh had bagged a 29-ball duck against Sri Lanka in 2007 while Aftab Ahmad is next in this list with a 25-ball duck against New Zealand in 2008.

Zakir Hasan, having bagged an embarrassing record to his name, will now be looking to make amends in the second innings to avoid a pair.

Bangladesh batters to face most balls for a duck in Tests

Manjurul Islam - 41 balls against Sri Lanka (2002)

Rajin Saleh - 29 balls against Sri Lanka (2007)

Aftab Ahmad - 25 balls against New Zealand (2008)

Zakir Hasan - 24 balls against India (2024)*

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed