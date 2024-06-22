IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Motivated India meet wounded Bangladesh in crucial Super 8 clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN live score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in the crucial Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at North Sound's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India are among three teams to remain unbeaten in the mega tournament in the USA and West Indies and a potential win against Bangladesh will boost their chances for early semifinal qualification today.

Bangladesh's impressive run in the first round ended after a big loss to Australia in their first Super 8 match. With both India and Australia winning their respective first Round 8 matches, Bangladesh need to win this game to remain alive in the race for the final four.