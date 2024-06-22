Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Motivated India meet wounded Bangladesh in crucial Super 8 clash

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: The undefeated Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in their second Super 8 round game with one eye on an early semifinal berth at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2024 18:26 IST
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in the crucial Super 8 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at North Sound's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India are among three teams to remain unbeaten in the mega tournament in the USA and West Indies and a potential win against Bangladesh will boost their chances for early semifinal qualification today.

Bangladesh's impressive run in the first round ended after a big loss to Australia in their first Super 8 match. With both India and Australia winning their respective first Round 8 matches, Bangladesh need to win this game to remain alive in the race for the final four.

Live updates :IND vs BAN live score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8

  • Jun 22, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Bangladesh Preview!!

    Bangladesh are coming into this game after a loss to Australia in their first Super Eight match of the tournament. They lost to the Aussies in the rain-curtailed match in Antigua less than 48 hours ago from now. The Bangladesh team has a strong bowling unit but their batting department has let them down in the previous games.

    In the group stage, Bangladesh won a close one against Sri Lanka, before losing a thriller to South Africa. They registered healthy wins over Nepal and Netherlands.

  • Jun 22, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India preview

    India are among three teams to remain unbeaten in this tournament with four wins in five matches so far. India won their first three games in the opening round to secure a Super 8 round qualification without any troubles and witnessed their last game against Canada being washed away due to rain in Florida.

    In their first Super 8 game against Afghanistan, Suryakumar's brilliant fifty helped India post a challenging total of 181 in Bridgetown. Then in-form Jasprit Bumrah continued his red-hot form with three wickets for seven to lead to an impressive 47-run win. 

    With two points in one game, India remain in a comfortable position for the semifinal race.

  • Jun 22, 2024 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Squads

    India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

    Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

  • Jun 22, 2024 5:41 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Toss at 7:30 pm

  • Jun 22, 2024 5:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 game in North Sound. 

    In all Asian contest, India and Bangladesh meet in the 47th match of this edition of the World Cup. India beat Afghanistan in their first Super 8 round game to remain unbeaten in the tournament and another win will boost their chances of securing a semifinal berth early. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, timely match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 47

    Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

    Date & Time: Saturday, June 22 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time) 

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

