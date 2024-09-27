Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN Playing XIs: Bangladesh make two changes, India go unchanged and opt to bowl first

IND vs BAN Playing XIs: Bangladesh make two changes, India go unchanged and opt to bowl first

The second Test between India and Bangladesh starts today at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur with the hosts leading the series 1-0. They are the favourites to seal the series 2-0 as well but Bangladesh are expected to come out fighting. Here are the playing XIs of both teams.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 27, 2024 10:10 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto at toss

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second and final Test against Bangladesh. The toss was delayed due to overnight rain and it took place at 10 AM. Rohit Sharma had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss as India decided not to make any changes to their playing from the first Test.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have made two changes to their playing XI from the opening game benching Nahid Rana, and Taskin Ahmed with Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam replacing the duo.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement