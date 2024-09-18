IND vs BAN Pitch Report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium for India vs Bangladesh 1st test play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India vs Bangladesh 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

IND vs BAN Pitch Report: The Indian cricket team will return to action after a big break as they host Bangladesh in the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from Thursday. Najmul Shanto-led visitors will enter the game after their historic Test series win against Bangladesh but are set to face the strong Indian team at Chepauk.

Rohit Sharma's India are set to kick off their busy Test schedule and have named the strongest possible 16-member squad. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have returned to red-ball cricket after missing the last Test series against England while Yash Dayal is in contention for his debut.

India thrashed England by 317 runs in the last Test match played in Chennai where Ravichandran Ashwin scored a brilliant century and took eight wickets. Bangladesh are set for their first-ever Test match at Chepauk's iconic stadium and will look for a positive result after a memorable Pakistan tour.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report for IND vs BAN 1st Test

The surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium usually favours spin bowlers in red-ball cricket. The reports suggest that the pitch will have red soil instead of traditional black soil as the travelling side has recently proved their mettle on the latter.

Spinners from both teams are expected to dominate the match regardless of who wins the toss at Chepauk. Batters are expected to put some big runs on the scorecard before the spinners come into the play but it will be the bowlers' game in Chennai from Day 1.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Test Numbers Game

Matches played - 36

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st innings score - 347

Average 2nd innings score - 337

Average 3rd innings score - 243

Average 4th innings score - 154

Highest total - 759/7 by India vs England

Lowest total - 83/10 by India vs England

IND vs BAN 1st Test Predicted Playing XIs

India Playing XI - Rohit Sharam (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Playing XI - Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana.