IND vs BAN Match Prediction: Who will win World Cup 2023 match? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at World Cup 2023

Indian cricket team will be looking for another dominant win when it takes on Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 19. India have won their opening three games in the tournament and can top the points table with two big points at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh enter this game after two heavy defeats against England and New Zealand. Shakib Al Hasan-led side has lost three of their four ODI World Cup encounters but have produced shocking results in the recent matches. Bangladesh have won three of their last five ODI encounters, including a thrilling six-run win in the Asia Cup 2023 last month.

Match Details

Match: ICC World Cup 2023, Match 17

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: Thursday, October 19 at 2:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports 1 HD, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

India probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh probable playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

IND vs BAN Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Virat Kohli

India's top batter has been in sensational form in the tournament with two fifties in three innings. Kohli is enjoying great form across formats in 2023 and has an impressive record against Bangladesh. He has scored 807 runs in just 15 ODI innings against Bangladesh with an average of 67.25 with the help of four centuries and three fifties.

Best Bowler of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah

Fit-again Jasprit Bumrah has displayed remarkable spells in the World Cup 2023 and will be a top bowling performer on Thursday. He leads India's bowling chart with eight wickets in just three innings and maintains the best economy rate among the bowlers with a minimum of five wickets in this edition. Bumrah has taken 10 wickets in just four ODI innings against Bangladesh and will be looking to continue his red-hot form in the World Cup in the upcoming game.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

Latest Cricket News