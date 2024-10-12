Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: India opt to bat first, Ravi Bishnoi in for Arshdeep Singh

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side will target a clean sweep in the third and final T20I game against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. A weather forecast reports some rain during the match time at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 18:38 IST
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Bangladesh cricket team is set to bid farewell to their former captain and the veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah when they take on an in-form Indian side in the third and final T20I match of the series in Hyderabad. Having already won the series, India will look to clean sweep their opponents to continue their red-hot form in the shortest format of the game. 

India won the toss and elected to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The star pacer Arshdeep Singh was dropped from the playing XI while Harshit Rana missed the squad due to a viral infection. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi came into India's playing eleven while Bangladesh made two changes to their starting XI. 

India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

  • Oct 12, 2024 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: India Playing XI

    Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

  • Oct 12, 2024 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: India win toss

    Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and India elect to bat first.

    Ravi Bishnoi replaces Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI.

  • Oct 12, 2024 6:15 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

  • Oct 12, 2024 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

    Match Details

    Match: 3rd T20I

    Date and Time: 07:00 PM IST, Saturday, October 12

    Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  • Oct 12, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20I game.

    The T20 world champions are hosting Bangladesh in the final match of the series in Hyderabad today. The young Indian side sealed the three-match T20I series with dominant performances in the first two matches and now arrive in Hyderabad for the last game.

    Najmul Shanto's Bangladesh will target a consolation win as they are looking to bid a fitting farewell to their former captain Mahmudullah who is playing his last international match.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here...

