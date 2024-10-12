IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score: India opt to bat first, Ravi Bishnoi in for Arshdeep Singh

IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsBangladesh cricket team is set to bid farewell to their former captain and the veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah when they take on an in-form Indian side in the third and final T20I match of the series in Hyderabad. Having already won the series, India will look to clean sweep their opponents to continue their red-hot form in the shortest format of the game.
India won the toss and elected to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The star pacer Arshdeep Singh was dropped from the playing XI while Harshit Rana missed the squad due to a viral infection. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi came into India's playing eleven while Bangladesh made two changes to their starting XI.
India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard