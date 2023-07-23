Harmanpreet Kaur set to be slapped with heavy fine for her behaviour in 3rd ODI, in danger of facing a ban

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to be fined heavily for her behaviour in the third ODI

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is set to face a heavy penalty for her elaborate outburst in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. As per reports, Harmanpreet is set to be fined 75 per cent of her match fees following her actions of hitting the stumps with her bat in disgust as she wasn't happy with the umpire's decision and then blasting the level of umpiring publicly in the post-match presentation.

As per a Cricbuzz report, it was a level two offence committed by Harmanpreet and along with a fine, she will also receive three demerit points. "For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee," the match official was quoted as saying in the report. If in the next 12 months, one more demerit point is added to her name, the Indian captain could face a ban of one Test match or two white-ball games.

Harmanpreet wasn't happy with the LBW call against her and was disgusted with the call before smashing the stump in anger. As she walked off the field, she was involved in a heated exchange with the umpire Tanvir Ahmed. Then for calling out umpires at the post-match presentation, she received an additional one demerit point with two already being there for the on-field incident.

"A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we'll have to prepare ourselves," captain Harmanpreet said at the presentation ceremony.

The series was tied 1-1 after India lost six wickets for 34 runs to give up the advantage while chasing as the visitors were folded for the exact same score which Bangladesh got - 225. India had earlier won the T20 series 2-1.

Latest Cricket News