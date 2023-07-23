Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti reminds Harmanpreet Kaur of 'manners' after her outburst on umpiring

Follow us on Image Source : BCB TWITTER Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty hit out at Harmanpreet Kaur

Tempers flared in a massive way in the third and final women's ODI between India and Bangladesh as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost her cool at the umpire. Since there was no DRS available, the umpire's decision was final and after she was given out on the field LBW, she had to walk back. Harmanpreet was definitely not happy with the decision and smashed the stumps in anger before speaking with the umpire animatedly while walking toward the pavilion.

The Indian captain didn't stop there. After the match ended in a tie, she lashed out at the umpires and the below-par level of decision-making in the series labelling it 'pathetic' while saying that the team will have to think about this very aspect while touring Bangladesh next time around.

Now, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has hit out at her counterpart saying that her team wasn't bothered about either the pitch or the umpires and said that Harmanpreet should have shown some manners while speaking at the post-match presentation.

“I went there to play the match. So let me speak about cricket. Neither we bothered about the pitch nor did we think about the umpires. Every player from our team tried to give their 100 percent. I am not concerned about what they are thinking,” Joty said in the post-match press conference.

“It’s what she did and we have nothing to do about it. But as a player, she should have spoken with a bit of manners. It’s completely her matter and I would not want to make any comments on her. There were some talks which I cannot disclose. But I felt the environment was not right and so we left the place. Cricket is a respectful sport and is a gentlemen’s game,” she further said.

Joty referred to the incident where Harmanpreet allegedly said something to her when the two teams posed for photographs while sharing the trophy as the home captain was quick to take her team off stage leaving the Indian team flustered. While the women in blue won the T20 series 2-1, the ODIs remained 1-1.

