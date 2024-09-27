IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps in Kanpur on Day 1, India hold aces over Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 action curtailed due to rain.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: The action on Day 1 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur was cut short due to rain as stumps were forced early in the second session. No play was possible on the opening day after the first 35 overs with India bossing the proceedings.

The weather in Kanpur has not been very kind for cricket. The start of the game was also delayed by half an hour and the clouds continued to play hide and seek throughout the opening session. Sensing the conditions, India captain Rohit Sharma made a surprise call to bowl first and go with three seamers. The move looks to be paying well as India send Bangladesh to the stumps at 107/3 after 35 overs.

More to follow...