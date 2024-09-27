Friday, September 27, 2024
     
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Rain forces early stumps in Kanpur on Day 1, India hold aces over Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India went to stumps on Day 1 of the second Test in an advantageous position over Bangladesh. The hosts have sent the visitors three down for 107 in the 35 overs on the opening day.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2024 15:36 IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 action curtailed due to rain.
Image Source : BCCI IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 action curtailed due to rain.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: The action on Day 1 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Kanpur was cut short due to rain as stumps were forced early in the second session. No play was possible on the opening day after the first 35 overs with India bossing the proceedings. 

The weather in Kanpur has not been very kind for cricket. The start of the game was also delayed by half an hour and the clouds continued to play hide and seek throughout the opening session. Sensing the conditions, India captain Rohit Sharma made a surprise call to bowl first and go with three seamers. The move looks to be paying well as India send Bangladesh to the stumps at 107/3 after 35 overs.

More to follow...

