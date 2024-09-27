IND vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs Bangladesh match in Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will aim to sweep the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Kanpur starting Friday, September 27

India will be up against Bangladesh for the second and final Test in Kanpur starting Friday, September 27. Bangladesh had India in a spot of bother at 144/6 on the first day but R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's monumental 199-run partnership helped the hosts stage a comeback and then they didn't look back. Bangladesh would rue their missed chances and hence will be eager to turn it around in Kanpur, especially after Shakib Al Hasan's announcement on the eve of the Test match.

Who knows if this is Shakib's final Test or he will get to retire at home, but one thing is for sure that the announcement has definitely added some spice to the contest and the visitors will be keen to give him a winning farewell, if indeed it is that.

It rained all day in Kanpur and there is more forecast across the next three days. So it is going to be overcast and the pitch will assist the seamers a bit even though it is likely to stay low and slow due to black soil. Bangladesh have encuntered such surfaces at home and will hope that it is conducive for their bowling style. Hence, both teams are likely to add one spinner each to their line-up to utilise the conditions properly.

My Dream11 team for IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, R Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Nahid Rana, Mehidy Hasan, Akash Deep

Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj/Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed/Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam