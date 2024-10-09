IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh game on TV, online in India?

Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live: The Indian cricket team registered a massive seven-wicket win in the opening game in Gwalior with Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets each and Hardik Pandya scoring a match-winning innings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 16:00 IST
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming
Image Source : BCCI/X IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Streaming

IND vs BAN: The high-flying Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I game in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. India will look to secure the three-match series to continue their red-hot form in the shortest form of the game while Bangladesh look to avoid a series loss.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue registered an impressive seven-wicket win after chasing down a 128-run target in just 11.5 overs. Arshadeep Singh and the returning Varun Chakravarthy picked three wickets each while Hardik Pandya shone with a bat for the hosts. 

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I live streaming and telecast

  • When is the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match starting?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday, October 9

  • At what time does the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. 

  •  IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match venue

The 2nd T20I match between India and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. 

  • Where can you watch the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on Sports18 1 HD (For English, Kannada, Tamil and Telgu) and on Colors Cineplex (Hindi) TV channel. 

  • Where can you watch the IND vs BAN 2nd T20I match online for free in India?

The 2nd T20I match between India and Bangladesh is available for free live streaming on the JioCinema application and website for India-based users. 

India vs Bangladesh T20I squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

