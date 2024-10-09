IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India look to clinch series in Delhi, Bangladesh aim to survive

Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India and Bangladesh face each other in the second T20I as the national capital awaits the two Asian teams have a crack at each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India lead the series and are favourites to clinch it sooner rather than later.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 18:10 IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I.

IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: After thrashing Bangladesh in the first T20I in Gwalior, the young-looking Suryakumar Yadav's team now aim to clinch the series in the national capital Delhi. Superb performances from bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy and then a scintillating cameo from Hardik Pandya led India to a brilliant seven-wicket win in Gwalior. 

The more experienced Bangladesh side has work cut out for them if they have to stay alive in the series. They would need some motivation to topple this Indian side and they can find it in Mahmudullah, who is retiring from T20Is after this series. Will the Bangla Tigers stay in the hunt in the series for their senior statesman? We will find out soon. 

Match Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Latest Updates

  • Oct 09, 2024 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: India bid to clinch series in Delhi

    Dominant India are looking for another T20I series win as they face Bangladesh in the second T20I in Delhi. They defeated the Bangla Tigers with ease in Gwalior in the first game and would be looking to repeat the performance yet again. Stay tuned for all the updates on this clash.

