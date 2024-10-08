IND vs BAN 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs Bangladesh match in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will look to seal the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Delhi

India will take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. India were pretty professional in the series opener in Gwalior with an all-round show led by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy with the ball while Hardik Pandya starred in all three departments. Bangladesh batters didn't turn up against disciplined Indian bowlers and will need to put on a better show in the capital on Wednesday to challenge the hosts.

For India, Chakaravarthy's performance on returning to the Indian side after three years was really good news. Chakaravarthy has been in sensational form in the last two seasons of the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and showed on Sunday that he is in his zone as far as T20Is are concerned with Mayank Yadav on debut having a see-saw game. Yadav started with a maiden over, got a wicket in the next over and was dispatched to the cleaners in his last. But it is a learning curve for Yadav, who will only improve from here.

Bangladesh need to up their game in all three departments to challenge this strong Indian T20 outfit, let alone beat. India will hope to bat first on a good Delhi wicket to get their batters have a hit since most of them didn't get to bat in the opening game due to a small target.

My Dream11 team for IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Rishad Hossain, Riyan Parag, Mustafizur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam