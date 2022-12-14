IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Led by Pujara and Iyer, India finish on 278/6 on Day 1; match hangs in balance

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iyer and Pujara in 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Powered by Cheteshwar Pujara's 90, Rishabh Pant's quickfire 46 and Shreyas Iyer's 82*, India finished Day 1 of the first Test vs Bangladesh with 278 runs on board at the loss of six wickets.

Pujara (90) missed out on a century but Iyer remained on course for his hundred as he was unbeaten on 82. Rishabh Pant's counterattacking 45-ball 46 helped India stabilise the innings following early blows. Axar Patel (13) was dismissed on the final ball of the day.

For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam (3/84) made the most impact with three wickets for 81 runs, while Khaled Ahmed (1/26) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/71) were also among wickets.

India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) in the morning session after opting to bat.

India need to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Big Turn On Offer

The pitch is already turning square with a lot of bounce, and the Indian spinners would be licking their fingers to have a go at the Bangladeshi batters. It would be interesting to see if Bangladesh can make short work of India tomorrow and come out to bat early.

