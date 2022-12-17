IND vs BAN 1st Test: Axar Patel helps India exert further grip; Bangladesh's fight weakens in Chattogram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India exert further grip on 1st Test in Chattogram

IND vs BAN 1st Test: The Indian cricket team exerted more grip on the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The Men in Blue scalped 6 wickets on the penultimate day of the Test as Bangladesh scored 272 runs in their pursuit of 513. Axar Patel starred for India as he took 3 wickets and sent shockwaves in Bangladesh's camp.

Shakib Al Hasan's men showed valiant fight, especially in the first session of the day, where they did not lose a wicket and scored 79 runs. However, they lost three each in the next two sessions as the Indian spinners exploited the little assistance they had from the pitch. Axar Patel scalped three wickets, while Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed three wickets each. Bangladesh still require 241 more to win and have 4 wickets in hand.

The day started with Bangladesh being 42/0 after 12 overs. The opening pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan hit the fifties and brought a hundred-run stand in the fourth innings, which is their second ever in the fourth innings of a Test match. Umesh found the first breakthrough when he found Shanto's outside edge carrying to Kohli, who fumbled before a diving Pant grabbed it. Patel then cleaned Yasir soon and the Kuldeep Yadav joined the party, sending Litton Das back. Zakir Hasan, who scored a century on his test debut, fell to Ashwin, while Mushfiqur Rahim and Nurul Hasan were done by some brilliant bowling by Axar Patel.

Bangladesh still need 241 runs and India are 4 wickets away as the teams now walk to the final day of the match. Bangladesh have no proper batters to come and it looks India will get this done soon on Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Latest Cricket News