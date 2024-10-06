IND vs BAN, 1st T20I playing XIs: Mayank Yadav, Nitish Reddy set for debut; Ravi Bishnoi misses out

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mayank Yadav during the IPL 2024 in Bengaluru on April 2, 2024

India elected to bowl first in the opening T20I match against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday, October 6. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side handed the debuts to the young fast bowler Mayank Yadav and the batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy.

After a 2-0 Test series win, the BCCI rested the majority of the senior players for the three-match series. T20I regulars Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh returned to the team but there was no place for the spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Washington Sundar and the experienced Varun Chakravarthy started ahead of Bishnoi with Riyan Parag also offering the third spin option in the playing eleven for India. Varun, 33, last played for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup but has been a consistent performer in the IPL.

"We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the wicket will change later on," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss. "Always a great feeling coming back home and playing in home conditions. We are really excited about that. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. The energy is great and most importantly, the guys are keen to learn. That's a great thing. (On the stadium) Looks beautiful, the crowd here looks lovely, and I'm very excited to play here. Guys who are missing out are Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh."

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.