WTC Final 2023: The Oval pitch curator opens on what type of surface will host IND vs AUS summit clash

Image Source : GETTY The Oval is set to host India vs Australia showdown clash in WTC 2023

WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final is just a little away as fans from both these nations are diving in excitement to catch the mega action. Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins' Australia will be shoulder-to-shoulder with each other in the final of the second edition of WTC. However, as the game is set to unfold, there is much talk about the conditions and surface of the venue for the final - The Oval.

Now, the head of the groundsman at The Oval has opened up on what type of pitch will be hosting the showdown clash between India and Australia. The head of the groundsman Lee Fortis has stated that the surface at the venue will be a good one and one sure thing is that there will be a bounce on it. "It will be a good Oval pitch. It will be bouncy that is one thing. It will be bouncy. Let us hope so (there is no rain). English summer for a change," Fortis told India spinner R Ashwin on the latter's Youtube channel.

Notably, the pitch was green on the eve of the match but it is being reported that the grass can be trimmed going into the first day of the match. There is another topic being talked about. This will be the first International Test match being played at The Oval in the month of June.

There is speculation about the conditions for the game ahead of the natural start of English summer in July. But Rohit Sharma has brushed aside those concerns, stating that the County matches were already being held at the venue.

"We've been hearing, not much of cricket is played here in June. County season has been played here. We saw there was a game played a couple of weeks back here. It's not like it's the first game of the season happening on this ground. We are quite aware of what the conditions are, what is going to happen in the next five days," said Rohit.

