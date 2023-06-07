IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 1: With Ultimate Test Glory at stake, India take on Australia

IND vs AUS Live Score WTC Final 2023 Day 1: With Ultimate Test Glory at stake, India take on AustraliaIND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia are up against each other to fight for the ultimate glory in Test cricket. Two cricket giants, two legendary teams India and Australia look to become the World Test champions for the first time. After two years of intense competition, it's time for Test cricket to get its second champion. England's The Oval is the venue for the ultimate Test.
India might have a mental advantage going into this game with four consecutive Test series win against the mighty Aussies. But with the venue having assistance for pace and bounce, Australia might fancy themselves with a strong fast bowling attack. Meanwhile, India have big weapons in their armoury for the Aussie batters but the Jasprit Bumrah's hole can be a big one. Catch the cricket action between these two legendary teams