  IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 1: With Ultimate Test Glory at stake, India take on Australia
IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 1: With Ultimate Test Glory at stake, India take on Australia

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Score: India and Australia square off against each other in the World Test Championship final at The Oval. Two cricket giants fight for the ultimate glory in Test cricket. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2023 14:17 IST
IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live, India vs Australia Live wtc
India face Australia in the final of WTC 2023

IND vs AUS Live Score WTC Final 2023 Day 1: With Ultimate Test Glory at stake, India take on Australia

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Live Score: Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia are up against each other to fight for the ultimate glory in Test cricket. Two cricket giants, two legendary teams India and Australia look to become the World Test champions for the first time. After two years of intense competition, it's time for Test cricket to get its second champion. England's The Oval is the venue for the ultimate Test.

India might have a mental advantage going into this game with four consecutive Test series win against the mighty Aussies. But with the venue having assistance for pace and bounce, Australia might fancy themselves with a strong fast bowling attack. Meanwhile, India have big weapons in their armoury for the Aussie batters but the Jasprit Bumrah's hole can be a big one. Catch the cricket action between these two legendary teams

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Latest Updates

  • Jun 07, 2023 2:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Legends also send their wishes

  • Jun 07, 2023 1:59 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Indian fans too excited about the showdown clash

  • Jun 07, 2023 1:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Latest pitch visuals

    Dinesh Karthik from The Oval pings about the pitch visuals. Good news Indian fans, grass is being cut.

  • Jun 07, 2023 1:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Dinesh Karthik describes London's weather 'cloudy'

  • Jun 07, 2023 1:36 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's WTC Final time

    Hello and a warm welcome to everyone. It's time for the final of the World Test Championship 2021-2023. Two years of hard work, two years of grind and it all comes down to what it is ultimately about. The World Test Championship mace is at stake as two giants India and Australia go against each other. Golden generations of these two teams have probably one final chance to get their hands on the Test mace but only one team will get it. Ohh, this competition. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, along with my team will take you across these five days of make-or-break cricketing action.

