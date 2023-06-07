IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 1: With Ultimate Test Glory at stake, India take on Australia

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone. It's time for the final of the World Test Championship 2021-2023. Two years of hard work, two years of grind and it all comes down to what it is ultimately about. The World Test Championship mace is at stake as two giants India and Australia go against each other. Golden generations of these two teams have probably one final chance to get their hands on the Test mace but only one team will get it. Ohh, this competition. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, along with my team will take you across these five days of make-or-break cricketing action.