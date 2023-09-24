Sunday, September 24, 2023
     
IND vs AUS: Where to watch 2nd ODI for free, live telecast and streaming channels

India are 1-0 up in the ongoing three-match ODI series after a convincing win in the first One-Dayer in Mohali. They will now take on Australia in Indore and would like to take an unassailable lead in the bilateral contest.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2023 9:13 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul
Image Source : BCCI/ X Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul batting together in Mohali

After comfortably chasing down 277 to win the first match of the ongoing three-match ODI series in Mohali against Australia India would now look to claim the series in Indore where the two sides will lock horns in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, September 24. India will against head into the contest without the services of regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya among others as they will join the team in the third ODI in Rajkot.

Hence, a lot will ride on the stand-in skipper KL Rahul as to how he leads his troops on the field. Rahul was brilliant with the bat during the run chase in the first game and helped the Men in Blue scale the target with aplomb at the end. He scored 58* off 63 balls and looked in complete control throughout the course of his innings. However, he still won't be happy with his work behind the stumps as he struggled a bit while keeping wickets in the first fixture and it seems that there is still room for improvement.

For Australia, it all went pear-shaped after they lost David Warner and Steve Smith in quick succession. On a wicket that didn't really have any demons in it as such, the Aussie batters failed to get big individual scores and got out after getting their eyes in. The challenge for their batting order will be to fix the same and display a scintillating effort in Indore.

Where to watch the India versus Australia ODI series in India?

The live streaming for the 2nd ODI can be availed on JioCinema and the fans can enjoy the live telecast of the game on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1HD. Viewers can also enjoy the fixture in their regional languages on the following channels - Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi).

