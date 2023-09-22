Friday, September 22, 2023
     
IND vs AUS: Where to watch 1st ODI for free, live telecast and streaming channels

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will commence today in Mohali, the venue which is hosting an ODI for the first time in four years. Here are all the live telecast and free streaming details in India.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekawr New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2023 11:24 IST
Image Source : PTI Team India

The much-awaited ODI series between India and Australia gets underway today (September 22) in Mohali. The three-match series is being looked at as a pre-cursor to the upcoming World Cup in India. The two sides are also set to face each other in their first match of the mega event on October 8.

However, prior to that, they will be looking to have an advantage over each other in this ODI series. While India have rested key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya among others for the first two matches with KL Rahul set to lead, Australia will miss Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc for the series opener. Nevertheless, expect this series to be high-octane with both teams keeping an eye on the bigger prize.

Where to Watch India vs Australia ODI Series in India?

Star Sports earlier had the rights to telecast team India's home series but the contract ended earlier this year. The network couldn't bag the rights in the recent auction and Viacom18 jumped up the queue for the same. The contract of the network with the BCCI commences from the India vs Australia series today.

Hence, the live telecast and live streaming details completely change from this series. Sports18 1, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1HD. The match will be available for the fans in regional languages as well Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi). Jio Cinema will live stream the India vs Australia series for free in India.

Squads

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar

