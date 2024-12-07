IND vs AUS: What is the biggest first innings trail a team has overcome to win a Pink-ball Test?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team players.

IND vs AUS: India find themselves in major trouble in the Pink-ball Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series with the Aussies dominating big. After winning the first Test in Perth, the visitors are in choppy waters in the second Test in Adelaide, having conceded a huge 157-run trail in the first innings.

The visitors were bowled out for just 180 in the first innings after opting to bat first as Micthell Starc unleashed his magic with his career-best figures of 6/48. On the back of Nitish Reddy's 42, India managed to get to 180. The Aussies came out strong with the bat in reply after their batting copped up criticism in Perth. Travis Head led the charge with a sensational hundred, while Marnus Labuschagne also hit a fifty. Head's 140 and Labuschagne's 64 led the Aussies to finish strong at 337 with a lead of 157.

The visitors are under immense pressure and now need to pull off a miracle to win this Test. For the unversed, the biggest first-innings trail overcome by a team to win a Pink-ball Test match is 53, which Australia did against India in that infamous (or famous if you are an Aussie fan) Day-Night Test in 2020 when the Men in Blue were bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

India had a lead of 53 in the first innings in Adelaide in that game four years ago. They had made 244 in the first innings, led by Kohli's 74. The Aussies were bundled out for 191 despite a late fight from skipper Tim Paine, who made 73. India were blown away in the second innings with some splendid bowling by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, both of whom shared nine wickets.

In fact, only two times a team has managed to win a Pink-ball Test match after conceding a lead in the first innings. Apart from Australia at Adelaide, Sri Lanka are the second one to do so. The Lankan Lions overturned a 50-run deficit in the Day-Night Test against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2018.