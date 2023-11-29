Unwanted record! Prasidh Krishna records most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prasidh Krishna conceded 68 runs in his four overs

It was a bowler's graveyard at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 28 when Australia faced India in a do-or-die clash and eventually, the visitors will feel glad with the decision of bowling first at the toss since even 222 wasn't enough on that day. Jason Behrendorff with a 1/12 spell was the most economical bowler on the day where 447 runs were scored in two innings. The next best bowler had an economy of 8, from either side as five bowlers had an economy in excess of 11.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav for a bit were the wrecker-in-chief in the first innings, Matthew Wade, Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell did their part in the second and Indian bowlers found themselves on the receiving end this time. Both the frontline pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna were taken to the cleaners by Maxwell and Co. and latter ended up conceding 68 runs in his four-over spell.

Krishna broke open the game with a six-run over in the 18th over but couldn't defend 21 in the last over as Maxwell and Wade just climbed into him with the former completing his century.

Krishna's spell was the most expensive by an Indian bowler in T20Is as he surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's 64-run wicketless spell five years ago against South Africa.

Most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in T20I

Prasidh Krishna - 0/68 (IND vs AUS), Guwahati 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal - 0/64 (IND vs SA), Centurion 2018

Arshdeep Singh - 2/62 (IND vs SA), Guwahati 2022

Joginder Sharma - 0/57 (IND vs ENG), Durban 2007

Deepak Chahar - 1/56 (IND vs WI), Hyderabad 2019

India are still 2-1 ahead in the series and Australia will be without all their World Cup stars except Travis Head for the last two T20Is. For India, Shreyas Iyer will be returning to the line-up in Raipur and Bengaluru.

