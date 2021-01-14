Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs AUS | Team India doesn't need 'housekeeping or room service' to gain motivation: Vikram Rathour

IND vs AUS, Team India doesn't need 'housekeeping or room service' to gain motivation: Vikram Rathour: Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that the touring party is unaffected by the strict quarantine rules in Brisbane ahead of the fourth Test, which gets underway from Friday at the Gabba.

The Indian team faced rigid quarantine upon their arrival due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Queensland government has allowed only 50 per cent crowd capacity at the iconic venue for the series decider, with face masks being made mandatory for any fan moving around the venue.

Reacting to the off-field roadblocks ahead of the Gabba Test, Rathour said that the BCCI is in constant touch with Cricket Australia and the team doesn't need 'housekeeping or room service' to gain motivation.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian contingent was lodged at a hotel with lacked 'basic facilities', leading to an intervention from the BCCI top brass.

"We are playing Australia in Australia, against one of the better attacks in the world. Motivation is there, you don't need housekeeping or room service to give you motivation. Yes, these were the concerns which were passed on to the BCCI, the board is in touch with Cricket Australia," Rathour said on the eve of the final Test.

"As far as players and team management is concerned, we are focused on the game and all the boys are looking forward to this game," he added.

Talking about India's injury woes, Rathour said that the medical team is currently assessing Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

"The medical team is looking at him and so again we will wait till tomorrow morning to know whether he is fit to play or not. Depending on advice from the medical team we will take this call. If he can play, he will play, if he can't, he won't.

"Still lot of injury concerns are there. They are still being monitored, and how they react to rehab process that they are going through, all these questions we can only answer tomorrow morning once we know who are XI which are going to play this game," he said.