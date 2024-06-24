Monday, June 24, 2024
     
  IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India, Australia meet again in high-stake game in St Lucia
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India, Australia meet again in high-stake game in St Lucia

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India and Australia meet again in another World Cup match. With the semifinal spots on the line, the two heavyweights look to put their best foot forward in a bid to progress further into the tournament. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 18:11 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia T20 World Cup Super 8 match updates.

IND vs AUS live cricket score T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia live updates, free streaming, scorecard

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India meet Australia in a high-stake T20 World Cup Super 8 game at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Rohit Sharma's men have been one of the two teams undefeated in the tournament but are yet to confirm their place in the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup. The Aussies have lost only one game and face a bigger threat of an exit than India.

The Men in Blue will be looking to kick the Aussies out of the tournament, the team which ended their ODI World Cup 2023 hopes a little back. Afghanistan are posing a constant threat to the Aussies and might end up taking their place in the semifinals. India can't keep their guard down as they face the mighty Aussies and are yet to qualify for the semis. Follow for the latest updates of the India vs Australia match in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Live updates :IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 latest updates

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs AUS: India's squad for Zimbabwe series

    Meanwhile, India's squad for five-match series vs Zimbabwe has been announced.

    India squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma on India's batting approach!

    India are batting with a more free-flowing approach with batters going all guns blazing at most times. India skipper Rohit opened on India's approach in the tournament. "In T20s, I don't believe you need to get fifties and hundreds. How you can put pressure on the opposition is what matters. All the batters were trying to do that from the word go. That's how we want to play and encourage ourselves to go forward. Yes, you need to understand the conditions as well, but we have a lot of experience in the squad, and we back them to use that experience on the field," Rohit said ahead of the India vs Australia game. 

  • Jun 24, 2024 6:00 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: What are the scenarios?

    For India, they are pretty easy. You win and you are through. For Australia, a bit dependent on the result of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh game. If Australia win by a run against India or chase the score on the last ball, they can still get knocked out if Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 36 runs or win in 15.4 overs or less.

    Bangladesh are also in mathematically but only just. They need India to win by a big margin and defeat Afghanistan by a big one too for them to sail through

  • Jun 24, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: What's the weather update?

    It rained in Gros Islet, St Lucia on the morning of the match day but the sun came out a little while earlier. There are chances of precipitation during the match-time at 10 AM local time but they are as low as 11% as per Accuweather. We expect that the game will take place, even though it can be intervened by showers in between.

  • Jun 24, 2024 5:38 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: It's India vs Australia again!

    It's India vs Australia, an already epic rivalry in International cricket. Add to it the November 19 thing, the ongoing tussle for the semis in T20 World Cup 2024, and it becomes a clash of a different level.

    Some seven months before, Australia shattered the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians in that ODI World Cup 2023 final. Now, India have a chance to kick the Aussies out of the race from the semis of this T20 World Cup seven oceans far from where they suffered a heartbreak.

    They might need some help from Afghanistan too but first, this is a very crucial clash for them too as they have not booked their place in the semis. India in semis, Aussies out, anyone disagree? Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game in St Lucia.

