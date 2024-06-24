IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India, Australia meet again in high-stake game in St Lucia

It's India vs Australia, an already epic rivalry in International cricket. Add to it the November 19 thing, the ongoing tussle for the semis in T20 World Cup 2024, and it becomes a clash of a different level.

Some seven months before, Australia shattered the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians in that ODI World Cup 2023 final. Now, India have a chance to kick the Aussies out of the race from the semis of this T20 World Cup seven oceans far from where they suffered a heartbreak.

They might need some help from Afghanistan too but first, this is a very crucial clash for them too as they have not booked their place in the semis. India in semis, Aussies out, anyone disagree? Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game in St Lucia.