IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India, Australia meet again in high-stake game in St Lucia

IND vs AUS live cricket score T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Australia live updates, free streaming, scorecardIND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 live score: India meet Australia in a high-stake T20 World Cup Super 8 game at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Rohit Sharma's men have been one of the two teams undefeated in the tournament but are yet to confirm their place in the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup. The Aussies have lost only one game and face a bigger threat of an exit than India.
The Men in Blue will be looking to kick the Aussies out of the tournament, the team which ended their ODI World Cup 2023 hopes a little back. Afghanistan are posing a constant threat to the Aussies and might end up taking their place in the semifinals. India can't keep their guard down as they face the mighty Aussies and are yet to qualify for the semis. Follow for the latest updates of the India vs Australia match in Gros Islet, St Lucia.