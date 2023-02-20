IND vs AUS: Struggling Aussies face another blow, star player ruled out of India tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Star Aussie has been ruled of the tour to India

IND vs AUS: The Australian Cricket Team is suffering not just on the field against India, but also off the field as a few players are battling injuries. Australia are already 0-2 down in the four-match series and have received another major blow. One of their star pacers is now ruled out of the complete India tour.

Australia will miss the services of pacer Josh Hazlewood as he has still not recovered completely from an Achilles injury. Australia coach Andrew McDonald revealed that the pacer will head to his home in Sydney to continue his rehabilitation. Hazlewood did not feature in the opening Test matches against India due to the injury, he sustained in Australia's Test series against South Africa.

Notably, David Warner's participation is also under the clouds as he sustained a concussion and a hairline fracture in the second Test. Pat Cummins has headed back home due to a serious family illness but is expected to return to India ahead of the third Test.

Green, Starc set to feature in XI

Amidst this worrisome news, Aussies have something to cheer about. Australian coach declared Cameron Green as 100% fit for the third test, while Mitchell Starc is also likely to play in Indore.

Latest Cricket News