IND vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Melbourne Cricket Ground play for India vs Australia 4th test?

IND vs AUS Pitch Report: The Indian cricket team will look to make a comeback from their narrow escape at Gabba as they enter the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground for the fourth Test match against Australia starting on Thursday, December 26.

With the series tied to 1-1, the upcoming game at MCG is expected to produce the best performance by both teams. India have won twice and drawn one in their last three Test matches at MCG but the hosts are entering the game as favourites having made a sensational comeback in the ongoing BGT after losing the opener in Perth.

IND vs AUS 4th Test pitch report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground offers a balanced surface in red-ball cricket. The early reports suggest a good amount of grass which might help the bowlers make an instant impact with a new ball. The pitch also offers an extra bounce and seam but fans can witness some individual high-scoring performances once the batters settle in.

The average first innings score in Tests at MCG is 307 with teams batting first winning 57 of 117 matches so far. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 15 wickets in 2 Test matches here, the most wickets by any active visiting bowler at this venue.

"It (MCG wicket) looks pretty similar to the previous few years," Australian head coach Andrew McDonald said on Tuesday. "It's going to be a big decision, though, come the day of the game. I think traditionally it's been bowl-first, but with the heat around it looks similar but probably a little bit better than what it has in previous years. So a decision for the captains to make at the toss, I think."

Melbourne Cricket Ground Test numbers

Matches played - 117

Matches won batting first - 57

Matches won bowling first - 42

Average 1st innings score - 307

Average 2nd innings score - 312

Average 3rd innings score - 252

Average 4th innings score - 172

Highest total - 624/8 by Australia vs Pakistan

Lowest total - 36/10 by South Africa vs Australia (in 1932)

IND vs AUS 4th Test Predicted Playing XIs

India Playing XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Playing XI - Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.