IND vs AUS Pitch Report: How will surface at Adelaide Oval for India vs Australia 2nd test play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval pitch

IND vs AUS Pitch Report: The Indian cricket team will look to extend their lead when they take on slightly favourites Australia in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 in Adelaide. India registered a huge 295-run win in the series opener in Perth but Australia boast an unimaginable record in pink-ball aka day-night Test cricket.

India will welcome back their captain Rohit Sharma who missed the first game due to the birth of his second child while the No.3 Shubman Gill is also expected to make a return from his thumb injury. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel are expected to make a away while the question remains on KL Rahul's batting position in India's playing eleven for the Adelaide Test.

IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval pitch report

The Adelaide Oval’s head curator Damian Hough has predicted a balanced surface for the Adelaide Test. There is the weather forecast for light showers on Friday which might play a big role in the pitch's behaviour in the first two days of the second Test match.

Fans can expect a surprise wicket-dominating surface from Day 3 of the Adelaide Test as well. The average first innings' score in Adelaide is 379 with the teams batting first winning 41 of 85 Test matches at the famous venue.

Adelaide Oval Test numbers

Matches played - 85

Matches won batting first - 41

Matches won bowling first - 24

Average 1st innings score - 379

Average 2nd innings score - 346

Average 3rd innings score - 268

Average 4th innings score - 208

Highest total - 674/10 by Australia vs India

Lowest total - 36/10 by India vs Australia

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Predicted Playing XIs

India Playing XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia Playing XI - Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.