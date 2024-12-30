IND vs AUS: MCG attendance goes past 3,50,000 in Boxing Day Test, sets new record in Tests in Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Melbourne Cricket Ground attendance count on screen on December 30, 2024

Australia and India produced the best of cricket in the ongoing fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, resulting in a record-breaking crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, December 30.

The total attendance of the Melbourne Test surged past 3,50,000 as the fans gathered in strength to witness history unfolding on Day 5. After a memorable cricket in the first four days, both teams entered Day 5 as favourites, triggering a record-breaking attendance.

The screen at MCG revealed a total attendance of 3,50,700 during the first session, with many more joining the game after lunch. This count broke the previous record of attendance of 3, 50, 534 in Tests in Australia set during the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England at MCG in 1937.

Cricket Australia reportedly confirmed an attendance of 51,371 on Day 5 as many packed the stands to witness a thrilling contest at MCG.

More to follow...