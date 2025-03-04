Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs AUS Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: Travis Head takes control after India draw first blood

  Live IND vs AUS Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: Travis Head takes control after India draw first blood

India vs Australia live score: India are all set to take on Australia in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The winner of the clash will be going into the final and taking on either New Zealand or South Africa in the summit clash.

Travis Head
Travis Head Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

IND vs AUS Live Score, Champions Trophy semi-final: Travis Head takes control after India draw first blood

India vs Australia live updates: The stage is set for the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will take on Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue have been in exceptional form as of late and the side will hope to continue their winning run and book a spot in the tournament final. Australia though depleted and hamstrung with injuries will hope to bring out their best because it is now or never stage in such a short tournament. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs AUS final-

Live Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy semi-final Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:09 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    7 overs done!

    Australia have quickly set their footing after the early wicket of Copper Connolly. Travis Head is looking to attack the Men in Blue, and after the first 7 overs, Australia's score reads 48-1

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack

    Travis Head has quickly established his dominance against team India. After hitting three consecutive sixes against Mohammed Shami, India have brought in Kuldeep Yadav in the attack.

  • 2:54 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    4 overs done!!

    Travis Head gets going now! A four and a six in fourth over and the alarm bells are ringing!! Australia are 17-1.

  • 2:47 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    OUT!!!

    Mohammed Shami strikes for India!! Cooper Connolly is gone for a 9-ball duck and Australia have been dealt an early blow here. 

  • 2:41 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    2 overs done!!

    A tidy start from India this. Australia are 3/0 with Shami and Hardik hitting right lines. Head is yet to understand the pace of the pitch.

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    DROPPED!!

    Travis Head has been dropped on the second ball of the innings. Shami was not expecting the ball to come back at him. A massive miss in the context of the game.

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers out in the middle!

    Copper Connolly and Travsi Head are making their way out in the middle. Mohammed Shami has been handed the new ball. The Men in Blue will hope for good start to the first innings in Dubai.

  • 2:12 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rohit Sharma reflects on playing combination

    "I was prepared to do both. When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss. The pitch keeps changing its nature. You have to play good cricket. We've played good cricket in all three games and that's what we'll try to do. It's going to be challenging. We are playing with the same team. We want to continue from where we left. Now that we are bowling first, we have to bowl well and restrict them to as low as possible," Rohit said at the toss.

  • 2:09 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs are here!

    India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

    Australia playing XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

  • 2:05 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    Australia have won the toss in Dubai and have opted to bat first in the semi-final! Yet another toss lost for Rohit Sharma. The Men in Blue will hope for a good showing with the ball in the first innings of the game, and limit the Aussies to a subpar total. 

  • 1:59 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pitch report

    The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looks very dry for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. The surface once again looks good for the spinner with some cracks in the surface. Still, it does look battable, the side winning the toss could go with the option to bat first and defend their total.

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Both sides look to secure place in final

    It is worth noting that the Indian team have been in excellent form so far, registering three straight wins against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025. The side will be hoping for another good performance, and book their spot in the final. On the contrary, Australia have only one game so far, with their remaining two matches being washed out.

  • 1:43 PM (IST)Mar 04, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    The stage is set for the 1st semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final! India are all set to take on Australia in the much anticipated encounter. The Men in Blue have been in brilliant form as of late, not losing a single game in the tournament. On the other hand, Australia who have done very well despite their depleted lineup will hope for another good performance.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket India Cricket Australia Cricket Icc Champions Trophy Champions Trophy 2025 India Vs Australia Live Score Live Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\