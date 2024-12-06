IND vs AUS: India stumble against Mitchell Starc's record spell as Australia dominate Day 1 of Adelaide Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc took six wickets to bowl out India to 180 in Adelaide on December 6, 2024

Australia emerged as the happy side at the end of the Day 1 of the second Test match against India in Adelaide on Friday. Mitchell Starc produced his career-best figures in Tests against India to stumble the visiting side to 180 in their first innings and then Marnus Labusschagne and Nathan McSweeney led Australia to 86 for 1 at the end of the first day of the day-night Test.

Indian batters had no answers to Australia's pace attack with pink-ball despite putting 70 runs stand for the second wicket. Starc bowled a memorable spell to take 6 wickets for 48, his first five-wicket haul against India, and Pat Cummins and Scott Boland clinched two each for the hosts.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja early in the second innings of the match but McSweeney and Labuschagne stayed strong to frustrate Indian bowlers in the third session under the lights. The duo took Australia to 86 for 1 in 33 overs, trailing by only 94 runs at the end of the opening day for the second Test match.

Earlier in the game, Australia replaced injured Josh Hazlewood with experienced pacer Scott Boland in an only change to their playing eleven. India made three changes to their winning side, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ravichandran Ashwin coming in for Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar.

Starc stunned the Indian crowd by dismissing in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first ball of the game. But KL Rahul and the returning Shubman Gill held the fort for India by adding 69 runs for the second wicket, keeping India well on track for a big total.

But Australian bowlers managed to make a stunning comeback in the second session at Adelaide Oval. Young pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy added crucial 44 runs off 54 balls but didn't get any support from the other end as India's first innings collapsed to 180 in 44.1 overs.

AUS vs IND 2nd Test Full Scoreboard

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.