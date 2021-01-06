IND vs AUS | India can win the series as Australia have got 'weakest batting line-up': Gautam Gambhir

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India

Ahead of the third Test in Sydney, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that Australia has "weakest batting line-up" among the top four teams in international cricket. Gambhir also said that Indian bowlers should look to capitalize on Australia's recent struggles with the bat and achieve a 2-1 lead at the SCG.

In the first and second Test of the four-match series, the hosts have failed to breach the 300-run mark. The highest Australia has gone so far is 200.

"We have a chance against Australia. If you look at the top four batting line-up of the world, I think it's the weakest batting line-up. England is better than Australia, New Zealand is better than Australia and India is much better than Australia," Gambhir told ANI.

"I haven't seen this kind of Australian batting line-up in my life. So, vulnerability is there. They haven't played India's main attack. If Shami, Ishant, and Umesh Yadav were fit then there would have been no reply from the Australians. So, there is a big possibility and chance that we can win this series," he added.

"It's a big opportunity and chance for the Indian team to beat Australia in Australia again because I don't think this kind of vulnerability was ever seen in the hosts' batting line-up. They are under pressure," Gambhir, a crucial part of India's 2011 World Cup win, said.

After levelling the four-Test series with a comprehensive victory in Melbourne, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian unit will be eyeing to gain a 2-1 lead by defeating mighty Australians in the third Test in Sydney.

In absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian contingent put up a commendable effort at the MCG, recovering sharply from their horror batting collapse in the first Test at Adelaide Oval. The Indian camp will be booming with confidence after the return of Rohit Sharma. Rohit has been assigned the opening duties in place of an out-of-form Mayank Agarwal.