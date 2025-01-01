IND vs AUS: Australia's record at Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of New Year's Test against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins making their way towards the field of play.

After a thumping win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia are just inches away from regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in more than a decade. The hosts are comfortably placed in the series with a 2-1 scoreline in their favour and therefore, even a draw in the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will keep them alive in the race to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

Australia have three Test matches left in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle - New Year's Test at the SCG and two more in Sri Lanka (Galle). The reigning WTC holders need one more win to join South Africa in the final and defend their title.

The Pat Cummins-led side is brimming with confidence after the 184-run win at the MCG in Melbourne and are the favourites to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they have the winning momentum leading into the final Test of the series.

Australia's Test record at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Australia played their first-ever Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against their ashes rivals England in February 1882. They defeated England by five wickets and it marked the beginning of their dominance at the venue.

Australia have played 112 Tests at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground and won 61. They have lost only 28 red-ball games at the SCG and drawn 23.

Their only concerns leading into the New Year's Test against India would be the form of Usman Khawaja and allrounder Mitchell Marsh. Their backup wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out with a low-grade calf strain.

Australia squad:

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson

Support Staff:

Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Clint McKay, Michael Di Venuto