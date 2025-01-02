IND vs AUS 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs India match in Sydney

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be up against Australia in the fifth and final Test of the series in Sydney starting Friday, January 3

India will aim to square the series and stay in the hunt for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as the two-time finalists get ready to take on Australia for one last time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Boxing Day Test didn't pan out as the Indian team would have liked, especially on the fifth day and the last hour of the penultimate day and hence, the visitors with renewed vigour will be eager to level the series and hope for Sri Lanka to beat the Australians at home to sneak into their third WTC final in a row.

India are likely to be without their regular captain Rohit Sharma, who had become a walking wicket averaging 6.20 in five innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With Jasprit Bumrah taking over the reigns, the Indian team might make a couple of changes to their final playing XI while Australia have already announced their line-up, dropping Mitchell Marsh. India are likely to go with three pure pace options once again but that would test their depth once again if SCG turns out to be a good pitch like Melbourne.

The focus will be on India's batting once again as the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who haven't gotten runs will need to do the heavy lifting with the visitors set to go with the 5, 3 and 3 line-up. For Australia, who knows Usman Khawaja might be at the beginning of the end of his career and will need to put up a big score in either of the innings to ensure that he stays in the mix for the Sri Lanka tour and potentially the WTC final.

My Dream11 team for AUS vs IND 5th Test

KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Beau Webster, Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Pat Cummins, Scott Boland

Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna