IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Powered by Gill's ton and Kohli's fifty, India batters shine at end of Day 3

India finished day 3 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia with figures of 289/3. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match on Saturday, Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant century followed by Virat Kohli's fifty and they both powered India to register a big score. However, the hosts still trail the Aussies by 191 runs.

Shubman Gill struck his second Test hundred (128) with support from Cheteshwar Pujara (42) and Rohit Sharma (35). Virat Kohli (59 batting) scored a half-century and was in the middle alongside Ravindra Jadeja (16 batting) when the stumps were drawn.

India batters were impressive on the field with players registering unique milestones and achieving new feats.

In the match, Rohit Sharma became just the sixth Indian batter in the history of international cricket to score 17000 or more runs in all formats combined. Cheteshwar Pujara, on the other hand, crossed the 2000-run mark in the Border Gavaskar series in the fourth Test on Saturday. He achieved the milestone as soon as he scored the 10th run in the match. Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian to score cross the 4000-run mark in Tests at home.

Australia had made 480 in their first innings and will want to take wickets and restrict India to a low score in their first innings.

India and Australia are facing each other in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar series. While Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final, India have some work to do. India needed to win three test matches out of four in the series and they have won 2 till now. They won the Nagpur and Delhi Tests before going down in the third in Indore. The home side India are leading the series 2-1 and have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June at the Oval.

