IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Australia opt to bat first, Sundar replaces Gill in India XI

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
Pat Cummins calls it right and Australia win the crucial toss.
Australia decide to bat first.
Washington Sundar replaces Shubman Gill for India in the only change to their playing XI.
Sam Konstas has received his baggy green and is set for his international debut for Australia.
Here's how the wicket looks for the boxing day Test at the MCG in Melbourne.
Sam Konstas is the latest entrant into the Australian men's Test team. The 19-year-old was a part of the Australia side that won the U19 Men's World Cup 2024.
Hello and welcome to the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Both teams are meeting each other at the MCG in Melbourne. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
