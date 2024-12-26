Thursday, December 26, 2024
     
  5. IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Australia opt to bat first, Sundar replaces Gill in India XI
IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 live score: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is hanging in the balance as India take on the hosts Australia in the boxing day Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 25, 2024 20:37 IST, Updated : Dec 26, 2024 4:48 IST
India are meeting Australia in the boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 evenly poised at 1-1 after three games. India are playing their first match after the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin. On the other hand, Sam Konstas has replaced Nathan McSweeney in Australia's team and is going to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order.

Live updates :IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: India meet Australia in boxing day Test at MCG with series in balance

  • Dec 26, 2024 4:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Day 1 pitch

  • Dec 26, 2024 4:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Youngest Test debutants for Australia

    1. 17y 239d - Ian Craig vs SA Melbourne 1953
    2. 18y 193d - Pat Cummins vs SA Joburg 2011
    3. 18y 232d - Tom Garrett vs Eng Melbourne 1877
    4. 19y 85d - Sam Konstas vs Ind Melbourne 2024
    5. 19y 96 - Clem Hill vs Eng Lord's 1896
  • Dec 26, 2024 4:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Playing XIs confirmed

    Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

    India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

  • Dec 26, 2024 4:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Australia win toss

    Pat Cummins calls it right and Australia win the crucial toss.

    Australia decide to bat first.

    Washington Sundar replaces Shubman Gill for India in the only change to their playing XI. 

     

  • Dec 26, 2024 4:14 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Debut alert!

    Sam Konstas has received his baggy green and is set for his international debut for Australia.

  • Dec 26, 2024 4:09 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Pitch report!

    Here's how the wicket looks for the boxing day Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

  • Dec 25, 2024 8:36 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Who is Sam Konstas?

    Sam Konstas is the latest entrant into the Australian men's Test team. The 19-year-old was a part of the Australia side that won the U19 Men's World Cup 2024. 

  • Dec 25, 2024 8:33 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Australia's Playing XI for MCG Test

    Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

  • Dec 25, 2024 8:31 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Both teams are meeting each other at the MCG in Melbourne. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

