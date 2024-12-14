IND vs AUS 3rd Test weather report: Will rain affect the India-Australia match in Brisbane?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Usman Khawaja running off after umpires call groundstaff due to rain

India are up against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, December 14. The series is poised rather interestingly as Australia came back strongly in the pink-ball fixture to square the series in Adelaide. India might be down on confidence but can take the inspiration from their performance last time at the venue going into the third Test, which could prove to be really crucial from the series point of view as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) points perspective.

India opted to field first after winning the toss with the cloudy conditions on offer in Brisbane, however, didn't get much assistance or movement off the surface. Brisbane was sunny for a couple of days in the run-up to the Test match but it wasn't the case on the match-day as an overcast Gabba welcomed the two teams for the third Test on Saturday morning.

As per Accuweather, showers in bits and spurts are forecasted throughout the day in Brisbane, Queensland. There was an early break in play on the opening day of the Gabba Test due to rain in the sixth over, and if the hourly prediction is taken into account, it might not be the only one for the day. At around noon local time (7:30 AM IST), the forecast is cloudy but the probability of precipitation is around 39 per cent, which then increases to 49 per cent at around 1 PM and 71 per cent at 2 PM (local time).

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm at 2 PM, 3 PM and 5 PM local time (9:30 AM, 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM IST) before the forecast goes back to being cloudy at the time around the stumps for Day 1. Weather.com also shows around 22 per cent chance of rain at around 9:30 AM IST and hence, there is a likely another interruption at the start of the second session. It might be a stop-start day and even though the weather is conducive for bowling, Indian bowlers haven't gotten much out of the surface.