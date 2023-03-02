IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Ravi Ashwin scales new heights in International cricket, surpasses Kapil Dev's milestone

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev's feat

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India's star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday scaled new heights in International cricket as he surpassed former Indian legend Kapil Dev's major milestone. India face Australia in the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Indore and the match witnessed brilliant action in the opening two days. India made a decent comeback after being pushed on the back foot on Day 1 as Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav starred on Day 2.

Meanwhile, the star Indian spinner Ashwin surpassed compatriot Kapil Dev in the list of highest wicket-takers for India at the International level. Ashwin took three wickets on Day 2 of the first innings. Before these three wickets, he had 686 International scalps, one less than Kapil Dev's 687. He first sent back the set Handscomb to draw level with Kapil and then took the wickets of Carey and Lyon to finish with 689 in the first innings.

Indians with the most wickets in International cricket:

Anil Kumble- 956 wickets in 403 matches

Harbhajan Singh- 711 wickets in 367 matches

Ravi Ashwin- 689* wickets in 269 games

Kapil Dev- 687 wickets in 356 games

Zaheer Khan- 610 scalps in 309 matches

Australia started the day on a high note as they were on 156 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. The lead with Australia was of 47 but the visitors yet again gave away the advantage. Ashwin began India's comeback on Day with the wicket of Handscomb before Umesh Yadav found the wicket of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc. Alex Carey was done by Ashwin, while Murphy was bowled by Yadav. Nathan Lyon was the last man to get out as he was bowled by Ashwin with Australia finishing with a lead of 88 runs.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

Latest Cricket News