IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Starc ends KL Rahul's vigil, 201-run opening stand after Jaiswal gets to ton

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: India survived and prodded along to ensure that Australia didn't even get an edge after getting a 46-run lead in the first innings. The lead has reached 218 and India will aim to bat Australia out on Day 3 because the pitch seemed to have flattened out.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 8:41 IST
IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Mitchell Starc ends KL Rahul's vigil, 201-run opening stand after Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to ton

Let's picture it - 17 wickets falling on Day 1 and only three on the second. It almost felt like someone stole the first day's pitch overnight and brought a flat track and stitched it at Optus. The grass was completely shaved off and practically nothing was happening off the surface. That was it and Indian openers feasted on Australian bowling which was at times probing and at others wayward and almost as a result of hurt ego after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal frustrated and tired them out all day on Saturday in Perth heat. The lead has reached 218 for India and still have 10 wickets in hand. Unless something dramatic happens in the first session, Australia is going to have another long day or days. Follow all the live updates of the 1st Ind vs Aus Test, Day 3 -

Live updates :IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live: Jaiswal, Rahul break 38-year-old record

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have broken a 38-year-old of the highest opening partnership for India in Tests in Australia. Jaiswal and Rahul completed a 200-run opening partnership, and became the first pair to do so breaking Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth's record of 191-run stand, which was the previous best for India.

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 1st Test Live: Century alert! Jaiswal gets to his maiden ton in Australia

    It couldn't have been a more bizarre shot to complete your maiden Test hundred in Australia and Yashasvi Jaiswal got there with an upper-cut towards fine leg that landed straight on the boundary cushions and it was a six for a century. Jaiswal is elated and is soaking in what has been a golden moment in his career. His third century this year and fourth in the ongoing WTC cycle and has ensured that India can't lose this.

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Jaiswal soaked in the atmosphere as he continues his golden start in Test cricket

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A redemption for KL Rahul

    Being out of the team, KL Rahul got an opportunity at the top of the order in Rohit Sharma's absence. Rahul looked the most solid Indian batter in the first innings and just continued in the second innings from where he left off in the first. Rahul too completed a gritty half-century and with both Indian openers set, these are ominous signs for Australia.

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Jaiswal nears another century

    Yashasvi Jaiswal is nearing his third Test century this year and fourth in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal made the Australian bowlers work hard by playing late, closer to his body and with softer hands to make sure that he wasn't playing into their hands at any point of the game on the second day.

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    The two faces of the same pitch

    17 wickets fell on the opening day while just three batters got out on the second, all from Australia, as the pitch changed its colours literally and almost felt like it flattened out. The sun was beating down and practically nothing was happening off the surface for the bowlers and KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both utilised the conditions and made sure India had the upper hand by the end of the second day's play while going wicketless into the third day.

  • Nov 24, 2024 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test between India and Australia

    Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good form after getting dismissed cheaply in the first innings and KL Rahul reiterated that he is made for batting in the top order in SENA countries as India took firm control of the opening Test match in Perth. Welcome to our live coverage of the third day's play from Perth as India look to bat Australia out while the hosts aim for multiple wickets in the morning session.

