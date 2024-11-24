IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Starc ends KL Rahul's vigil, 201-run opening stand after Jaiswal gets to ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have broken a 38-year-old of the highest opening partnership for India in Tests in Australia. Jaiswal and Rahul completed a 200-run opening partnership, and became the first pair to do so breaking Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth's record of 191-run stand, which was the previous best for India.
It couldn't have been a more bizarre shot to complete your maiden Test hundred in Australia and Yashasvi Jaiswal got there with an upper-cut towards fine leg that landed straight on the boundary cushions and it was a six for a century. Jaiswal is elated and is soaking in what has been a golden moment in his career. His third century this year and fourth in the ongoing WTC cycle and has ensured that India can't lose this.
Being out of the team, KL Rahul got an opportunity at the top of the order in Rohit Sharma's absence. Rahul looked the most solid Indian batter in the first innings and just continued in the second innings from where he left off in the first. Rahul too completed a gritty half-century and with both Indian openers set, these are ominous signs for Australia.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is nearing his third Test century this year and fourth in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. After being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, Jaiswal made the Australian bowlers work hard by playing late, closer to his body and with softer hands to make sure that he wasn't playing into their hands at any point of the game on the second day.
17 wickets fell on the opening day while just three batters got out on the second, all from Australia, as the pitch changed its colours literally and almost felt like it flattened out. The sun was beating down and practically nothing was happening off the surface for the bowlers and KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both utilised the conditions and made sure India had the upper hand by the end of the second day's play while going wicketless into the third day.
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his good form after getting dismissed cheaply in the first innings and KL Rahul reiterated that he is made for batting in the top order in SENA countries as India took firm control of the opening Test match in Perth. Welcome to our live coverage of the third day's play from Perth as India look to bat Australia out while the hosts aim for multiple wickets in the morning session.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News