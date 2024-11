IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Starc ends KL Rahul's vigil, 201-run opening stand after Jaiswal gets to ton

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Cricket Score: Mitchell Starc ends KL Rahul's vigil, 201-run opening stand after Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to ton

Let's picture it - 17 wickets falling on Day 1 and only three on the second. It almost felt like someone stole the first day's pitch overnight and brought a flat track and stitched it at Optus. The grass was completely shaved off and practically nothing was happening off the surface. That was it and Indian openers feasted on Australian bowling which was at times probing and at others wayward and almost as a result of hurt ego after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal frustrated and tired them out all day on Saturday in Perth heat. The lead has reached 218 for India and still have 10 wickets in hand. Unless something dramatic happens in the first session, Australia is going to have another long day or days. Follow all the live updates of the 1st Ind vs Aus Test, Day 3 -