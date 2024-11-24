IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Score: Starc ends KL Rahul's vigil, 201-run opening stand after Jaiswal gets to ton

17 wickets fell on the opening day while just three batters got out on the second, all from Australia, as the pitch changed its colours literally and almost felt like it flattened out. The sun was beating down and practically nothing was happening off the surface for the bowlers and KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal both utilised the conditions and made sure India had the upper hand by the end of the second day's play while going wicketless into the third day.