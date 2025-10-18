IND vs AUS 1st ODI Perth weather report: Will rain spoil Virat-Rohit's return in series opener? IND vs AUS 1st ODI Perth weather report: India and Australia lock horns in a three-match ODI series from October 19 onwards. The series opener has a threat of rain, which could delay the international returns of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian colours is the talk of the town as the two icons play their first international game since the Champions Trophy 2025. The two will take the field of cricket again as India begin their white-ball series against the Aussies, starting from October 19 onwards.

India are now in a transition phase in the ODIs too, having undergone the same in the Tests and the T20Is. Shubman Gill is the new ODI captain as he took the reins from Rohit. On leading Rohit and Kohli, Gill said it is an honour to do the job.

"These are the kind of players I used to idolise when I was growing up. The kind of hunger that they had used to inspire me," Gill told reporters. "It is a big honour for me to be able to lead such legends of the game. I am sure there would be so many moments in this series where I would be able to learn from them.

"If I get in a difficult position, I wouldn't shy away from taking advice from them."

India and Australia face each other in three ODIs and five T20Is, with the first ODI being played at the Perth Stadium. The clash will begin at 11:30 AM local time and 9 AM IST.

However, ahead of the clash, one has to keep an eye on the weather as there are chances of rain pouring down in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

Perth weather report for Sunday

As per Accuweather, there are 70% chances of precipitation on Sunday, which poses a threat to this clash. Talking about the hourly updates, there is a 63% probability of a downpour at 9 AM, two and a half hours ahead of the clash. This goes to 47% at 11 AM before going to 51% at 12 noon.

However, there is respite from the probability further with precipitation chances going down to 25% at 1 PM, 20 for the next four hours till 5 PM. It increased to 25% at 6 PM, 47% at 7 PM, 51% at 8 PM and 47% at 9 PM.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann