IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma etches his name into history books with series win against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: India captain Rohit Sharma etched his name into the history books with his team's win over Afghanistan in the second T20I in Indore. The Men in Blue defeated the Afghans by six wickets with yet another dominant outing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday. For his miserly bowling, Axar Patel was named as the Player of the Match.

Rohit, who has returned to the T20I setup, has had two poor outings with the bat. The Indian captain has bagged two consecutive ducks in the series but still finds himself breaking an all-time record as captain for India. Rohit has created history by winning the most T20I series as captain for India. As India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over Afghanistan in the ongoing three-match contest, they have bagged yet another series win.

For Rohit, this is his 12th T20I series win as captain of Team India. The 36-year-old has shattered Virat Kohli's record of 11 T20I series wins as skipper - the most for India until Rohit broke it on Sunday. Former India captain MS Dhoni has 8 series wins as captain of India. Also, the second T20I win was Rohit's 41st match win as India's T20I skipper. He effectively stands behind MS Dhoni in this list as Dhoni has 42 wins (41 straight wins and 1 tie).

Rohit's return with the bat has been underwhelming. He registered a rare run-out duck in the first T20I before bagging another one, this time in a bowled dismissal, in the second contest. The Indian captain was cleaned up by Fazalhaq Farooqi on the 5th ball of the second innings as he tried to pull the speedster after backing away.

Notably, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal powered the hosts to a dominant six-wicket win as they both struck fifties. Jaiswal scored 68 from 34 balls while Dube remained unbeaten with a 32-ball 63 to help India chase 173 in 15.4 overs.