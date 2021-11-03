IND vs AFG Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch India vs Afghanistan Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch AFG vs IND Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inexplicable absence from the playing XI is in focus as India skipper Virat Kohli tries to figure the combination that can bring his team's floundering campaign back on track when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

India's run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

At what time does India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 31 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Afghanistan Mohammed Nabi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahmed Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Kham, Hamid Hasan, Rahamnaullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Fareed Ahmed, Usman Ghani.