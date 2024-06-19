IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: India and Afghanistan will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 campaign in a mega encounter in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday, June 20. Both teams registered three big wins in their first-round fixtures and are expected to produce a thrilling encounter at Kensington Oval.

Rohit Sharma's men registered three impressive wins in their first three league-stage matches and witnessed a last game against Canada being washed out due to rain. Openers Virat Kohli and Rohit's form worries fans but the management is expected to field the same starting eleven against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan secured the Super 8 qualification without any troubles but suffered an embarrassing 104-run defeat against West Indies in their last match. A big loss would have certainly damaged their memorable ahead of a crucial clash against India. Afghanistan remain without a win in eight T20Is played against India but famously tied the total while chasing a 213-run target in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 1, Match 43

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: Thursday, June 20 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan

IND vs AFG Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The star Indian batter struggled to make a mark in the first round with just five runs in three innings but remains the best batting option. Kohli is likely to bring his first big knock with India playing outside the USA for the first time in this tournament. Kohli boasts 201 runs in four innings against Afghanistan, including his famous century in the 2022 Asia Cup.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: The right-arm Afghan pacer has emerged as the best bowler in the first round. Fazalhaq took 12 wickets in just four innings at an amazing economy rate of 5.58 and is expected to continue that run in the Super 8 fixtures.

IND vs AFG predicted playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Afghanistan predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.