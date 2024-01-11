All-round Shivam Dube, miser Axar power India to comfortable win in chilly Mohali; take 1-0 lead in series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shivam Dube and Axar Patel during India's bowling innings in the first T20I in Mohali

Team India made light work of a target of 159 runs in the first T20I against Afghanistan by getting over the line with 15 balls to spare and six wickets in hand in wintry Mohali on Thursday, January 11. India recovered from an early blow in the very first over as the batters through the line-up kept getting the starts and contributed 20s and 30s before Shivam Dube smashed his second T20I fifty and stayed till the end to take his side home without much discomfort after the bowlers kept Afghanistan to a modest score on a good pitch at the PCA Stadium.

More to follow...