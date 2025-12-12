IND U19 vs UAE U19 Live Updates: The under-19 Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with India taking on UAE. The two sides lock horns at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on December 12, and with several star players locking horns in the tournament, it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the season opener.
IND vs UAE, Under-19 Asia Cup Live Cricket Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sizzles with stunning century
IND U19 vs UAE U19 Live: The stage is set for the season opener of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. The season opener of the tournament sees India under-19 taking on the UAE under-19, as both sides hope for a good start.
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
IndiGo chaos: Four Flight Operations Inspectors suspended by DGCA
-
From Phuket to Goa: How Luthra brothers will be extradited to face trial in Goa nightclub fire case
-
West Bengal voter list set for major overhaul, over 58 lakh names likely to be deleted: EC sources
-
'Sholay: The Final Cut': All you need to know about the 4K restored version of Ramesh Sippy's film
Advertisement
Advertisement