IND vs UAE, Under-19 Asia Cup Live Cricket Score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi sizzles with stunning century IND U19 vs UAE U19 Live: The stage is set for the season opener of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. The season opener of the tournament sees India under-19 taking on the UAE under-19, as both sides hope for a good start.

Dubai: IND U19 vs UAE U19 Live Updates: The under-19 Asia Cup 2025 kicks off with India taking on UAE. The two sides lock horns at the ICC Academy, Dubai, on December 12, and with several star players locking horns in the tournament, it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the season opener.