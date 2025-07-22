IND C vs SA C WCL 2025 pitch report: How surface at County Ground, Northampton is expected to play? India Champions face South Africa Champions in what will be their first match in the World Championship of Legends at the County Ground in Northampton. India's clash against Pakistan Champions was called off after several Indian players pulled out of the fixture.

New Delhi:

India Champions will take the field in the World Championship of Legends as they face South Africa on Tuesday, July 22. India's first match of the tournament - against Pakistan - was called off after several Indian players had withdrawn from the fixture owing to the tensions between the two neighbouring nations.

As many as six Indian players reportedly pulled out from the clash, including Shikhar Dhawan, who shared an official statement too. "This is to formally reiterate that Mr Shikhar Dhawan will not be participating in any matches against the Pakistan team in the upcoming WCL League. This discussion was communicated earlier during our discussion on call and WhatsApp dated 11th May 2025," Dhawan posted a screenshot of his statement on X.

"In view of our current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, Mr Dhawan and his team have taken this position after due consideration. We respectfully request the league's understanding and cooperation on this matter," he added.

However, with their opening encounter getting called off, this will be India Champions' opening fixture of the series. Meanwhile, South Africa Champions are coming into this clash on the back of a thrilling bowl-out win over the West Indies Champions in their opener.

County Ground, Northampton pitch report

After the initial matches in Birmingham, Northampton's County Ground will host three matches, including India's clash against the Proteas. The first match at this venue was between England Champions and West Indies Champions.

There was exaggerated seam movement during the first clash with ball moving even in the second phase of the innings. The same is expected to be the trend when India takes on South Africa. Expect pacers to dominate the proceedings with the likes of Irfan Pathan, Vinay Kumar and Varun Aaron, among others

STATS - WT20Is

Total Matches - 8

Matches won batting first - 8

Matches won bowling first - 0

Average 1st innings Score - 140

Average 2nd innings Score - 88

Highest total recorded - 180/6 (20 Ovs) By ENGW vs WIW

Lowest total recorded - 79/10 (15.5 Ovs) By PAKW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 0/0 (0 Ovs) By vs

Lowest score defended - 103/7 (20 Ovs) By ENGW vs WIW

Squads:

South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers(c), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas, Imran Tahir, Henry Davids, Albie Morkel, Jacques Rudolph

India Champions Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa(w), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Stuart Binny