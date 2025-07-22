Advertisement
  4. IND C vs SA C WCL 2025 Live Score: India opt to bowl after Yuvraj Singh wins toss

India Champions open their campaign in the World Championship of Legends 2025 against South Africa Champions. India's clash against Pakistan Champions was called off after several Indian players pulled out of the contest.

India take on South Africa Champions. Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
New Delhi:

In the clash of the veterans, India Champions take on South Africa Champions in their first match of the World Championship of Legends 2025. India's clash against Pakistan Champions, which was their first match of the tournament, was called off after six Indian players withdrew from the fixture due to the political tensions between the two nations. 

India are the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten Pakistan Champions in the final in 2024. They look to start their title defence on a strong note against the Proteas. Follow for the latest updates.

Live updates :IND C vs SA C WCL 2025 Latest Updates

  • 8:31 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs SA C: Which Indian legends will be in action?

    Yuvraj Singh leads the Indian team, which features the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh among others. Here is India's squad.

    India Champions Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa(w), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Stuart Binny

     

  • 8:26 PM (IST)Jul 22, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs SA C: India Champions opt to bowl

    India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh has won the toss and he has decided that his team will be bowling first.

