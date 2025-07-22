Live IND C vs SA C WCL 2025 Live Score: India opt to bowl after Yuvraj Singh wins toss India Champions open their campaign in the World Championship of Legends 2025 against South Africa Champions. India's clash against Pakistan Champions was called off after several Indian players pulled out of the contest.

New Delhi:

In the clash of the veterans, India Champions take on South Africa Champions in their first match of the World Championship of Legends 2025. India's clash against Pakistan Champions, which was their first match of the tournament, was called off after six Indian players withdrew from the fixture due to the political tensions between the two nations.

India are the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten Pakistan Champions in the final in 2024. They look to start their title defence on a strong note against the Proteas. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard