IND-C vs PAK-C live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan WCL match live on TV and streaming?

India Champions and Pakistan Champions will be up against each other in the top-of-the-table clash in the World Championships of Legends in Birmingham on July 6

It's not often that a Legends' tournament gains popularity through word of mouth, especially when the Legends T20 leagues are germinating in nook and corner of the world. This one is taking place at Edgbaston in Birmingham and with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Jacques Kallis and Dale Steyn taking part in the competition among others, there was always going to be an audience but the way the matches have gone and the crowds have come, it is lining up to be a classic for India vs Pakistan.

Whatever tournament, whichever country and regardless of the names of players, an India vs Pakistan clash always generates some sort of excitement and always has an audience. With the T20 World Cup being pocketed, the national fervour is at its peak in India and seeing the stars of yesteryear face off from both the countries will be an experience of a lifetime, especially when it's a top-of-the-table clash in the World Championship of Legends 2024.

When and where to watch IND vs PAK, World Championship of Legends match on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs Pakistan, World Championship of Legends T20 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham will kick off on Saturday, July 6 at 9 PM IST. The matches will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Saeed Ajmal, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed