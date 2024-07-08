IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Yuvraj Singh wins toss, India Champions opt to bowl vs Australia Champions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Champions vs Australia Champions.

IND-C vs AUS-C WCL Live Score: India Champions vs Australia Champions World Championship of Legends 2024, telecast, score

India Champions will lock horns against Australia Champions in their fourth match of the World Championship of Legends 2024. The Indian team suffered its first loss of the tournament to Pakistan Champions when it went down to the arch-rivals by 68 runs. India Champions will look for a better show against Australia Champions.

They will also hope for Yuvraj Singh to return to full capacity. He was not on the field as Harbhajan Singh was the stand-in skipper but returned to bat in the run-chase. Australia Champions have also lost one game in the tournament so far which came against Pakistan in their opening game. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard