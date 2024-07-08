IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Live Score: Yuvraj Singh wins toss, India Champions opt to bowl vs Australia Champions

Monday, July 08, 2024
     
IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Highlights: India Champions lock horns against Australia Champions in their fourth match of the World Championship of Legends. India will be looking to bounce back from their previous loss to Pakistan Champions. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2024 20:38 IST
India Champions vs Australia Champions.
Image Source : INDIA TV India Champions vs Australia Champions.

India Champions will lock horns against Australia Champions in their fourth match of the World Championship of Legends 2024. The Indian team suffered its first loss of the tournament to Pakistan Champions when it went down to the arch-rivals by 68 runs. India Champions will look for a better show against Australia Champions.

They will also hope for Yuvraj Singh to return to full capacity. He was not on the field as Harbhajan Singh was the stand-in skipper but returned to bat in the run-chase. Australia Champions have also lost one game in the tournament so far which came against Pakistan in their opening game. Follow for the latest updates.

Live updates :IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 Latest Updates

  • Jul 08, 2024 8:34 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 live: India Champions opt to bowl

    Yuvraj Singh has won the toss and India Champions will be bowling first. Yuvraj says one change - Pawan Negi is in for Gurkeerat Mann

  • Jul 08, 2024 8:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 live: Watch out for the weather!

    There is a 48% chance of rain at 4 PM, the time for the toss. It is 38% at 5 PM. You got to watch out for the weather in Northampton 

  • Jul 08, 2024 8:23 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 live: India and Australia the epic rivalry!!

    India and Australia share an epic rivalry with each other. The 2003 World Cup final, the 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal, the CB series, the 2011 ODI World Cup Quarterfinal, the 2023 WTC final, the 2023 ODI WC final and the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. These two have produced some fascinating and bitter-and-sweet games. Stay tuned for the legends of the two teams to have a crack at each other now.

  • Jul 08, 2024 8:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-C vs AUS-C WCL 2024 live: India meet Australia in Championship of Legends

    India Champions are up against Australia Champions in their fourth match of the World Championship of Legends. With their loss against Pakistan Champions in the previous outing, the Indian team suffered its first defeat of the tournament. They would be eager to bounce back strong as the race for the semifinals is reaching its pointed peak. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game

