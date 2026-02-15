Advertisement
  4. IND A women vs PAK A women live cricket score: Pakistan two down, India in command
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

IND A women vs PAK A women live cricket score: The stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. India A women lock horns with Pakistan A women here in Bangkok for an electric showdown.

India A women vs Pakistan A women
India A women vs Pakistan A women Image Source : BCCI women/ACC
Bangkok:

India A women and Pakistan A women take on each other in game 6 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The two sides gather at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, for the clash, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top here. It is worth noting that both India and Pakistan are placed in Group B of the tournament, and Pakistan A women occupy second place in the group, whereas India A women sit in third place. Both sides have played one game each so far, but the results have varied. Pakistan won the first game that they played, but sit in second due to an inferior net run rat,e and they willbe  hoping to improve on the same as they take on India A women. 

On the other hand, India A women registered a loss in their first game of the tournament. The side took on the UAE women in their first game and succumbed to a hefty loss. Coming in to bat, India A women posted a total of 131 runs on the board for UAE women to chase, a target that they were able to chase down within 19.2 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

Live updates :IND A women vs PAK A women live cricket score: Arch-rivals lock horns in Bangkok

  • 12:43 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Jintimani strikes!

    Omaima departs on just one run! Hands an easy catch to the wicket keeper here, Pakistan throwing it away, the score reads 15-2 after 3.1 overs.

  • 12:35 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    GONE!

    The first wicket has fallen off the last ball of the first over! Saima Thakor with a peach of a delivery here, the opener has departed cheaply here. The score reads 2-1.

  • 12:29 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers out in the middle!

    Saima Thakor has the new ball in hand and she will be bowling the first over of the game here. The Pakistan openers are out in the middle, hoping to get off to a good start.

  • 12:15 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss time!

    Pakistan A women have won the toss here in Bangkok and the side has elected to bat first. The side will look to post a big total on the board against India A women.

  • 12:03 PM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India looking for a comeback

    India A women lost their previous game against UAE women, and led by Radha Yadav, the women in blue will be seeking redemption and will hope for their first victory.

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Feb 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of game 6 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026! Today we have India A women taking on Pakistan A women in Bangkok! The toss is expected soon, stay tuned for live updates!

