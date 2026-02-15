IND A women vs PAK A women live cricket score: Pakistan two down, India in command

Bangkok:

India A women and Pakistan A women take on each other in game 6 of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The two sides gather at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, for the clash, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top here. It is worth noting that both India and Pakistan are placed in Group B of the tournament, and Pakistan A women occupy second place in the group, whereas India A women sit in third place. Both sides have played one game each so far, but the results have varied. Pakistan won the first game that they played, but sit in second due to an inferior net run rat,e and they willbe hoping to improve on the same as they take on India A women.

On the other hand, India A women registered a loss in their first game of the tournament. The side took on the UAE women in their first game and succumbed to a hefty loss. Coming in to bat, India A women posted a total of 131 runs on the board for UAE women to chase, a target that they were able to chase down within 19.2 overs, winning the game by seven wickets.

