Live IND A vs BAN A live cricket score: India A bank on Vaibhav Suryavanshi in 195-run chase IND A vs BAN A live cricket score: After losing the toss, Bangladesh A posted 194 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 20 overs. India A will bank on Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya in the run-chase. Can they chase it? Follow for live updates:

Doha: IND A vs BAN A live cricket score: India A and Bangladesh A face each other today in the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Bangladesh A finished on top of the table in group B, while India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, ended up second after losing to Pakistan A in the league stage. With a place in the final at stake, this clash is expected to go down the wire as India's IPL stars will be tested to the hilt. Follow for live updates: India A vs Bangladesh A scorecard

Live updates :IND A vs BAN A live cricket score Auto Refresh Refresh Wow!!! End of 2 overs and India A are 35/0. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is batting on 33 runs off just 10 balls. Excellent from the youngster as Vaibhav is now the leading run-scorer in the tournament.

A fantastic start for India in run-chase! Vaibhav Suryavanshi has got the Indian team off to a flyer, scoring 19 runs in the first over. He smacked two sixes and a four in the over.

Chase gets underway!! The chase of 195 runs gets underway as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya are opening for India A. Can they get India off to a flyer?

Bangladesh A with a blistering finish!! What a finish that was from Bangladesh A. They were at 144/6 after 18 overs and have finished at 194/6 at the end of the 20 overs. 50 from the final two overs and this will give them a lot of confidence going into the dressing room.

Meherob with a huge 28-run over!! SM Meherob has unleashed a carnage here. He smacks Naman Dhir for 28 runs in the 19th over. Four sixes and a four as he takes Bangladesh A to 172/6 after 19.

Mahidul Islam is gone, India get their sixth! India have now had another one here. Naman Dhir with his first. This was pitched out of the reach of the right-hander as he could not connect his stroke. Priyansh Arya takes a good diving catch running to his left from long-on.

OUT!! Bangladesh A are five down - Habibur who was batting on 65, has been dismissed by Gurjapneet Singh. Bangladesh A are 126/5 after 15.4 overs.

OUT!!! Suyash Sharma strikes for India A and they are coming back well. Abu Hider bags a duck as Bangladesh A are 119/4 in 15th over.

OUT!! Akbar Ali is dismissed as Harsh Dubey strikes for India A. Bangladesh A are 108/3 after 12.5 overs.

100 up for Bangladesh A!! 100 runs are up for Bangladesh A in the 12th over of the innings. Habibur is batting well at the moment and will be key for them.

End of 10 overs!! Bangladesh A are 85/2 after 10 overs and are on course to post a competitive total on the board.

OUT!! Ramandeep Singh strikes to dismiss Abrar. A much-needed wicket for India A as Bangladesh A are now 76/2 in 10th over of the innings.

End of 9 overs!! Ramandeep Singh comes into the attack for India A, even as Bangladesh A are looking good at 70/1 after nine overs. Can India pick up a wicket and stall their progress?

End of 8 overs!! India A have made a bit of a comeback but Bangladesh are hell bent on scoring runs. At the end of eight overs, they are 65/1.

India A get their first! And Gurjapneet Singh gets India A their first breakthrough. A hard-length ball Jishan Alam, who is caught for room and mistimes this to mid-off. Bangladesh A lose their first wicket for 43 after 4.2.

End of 3 overs!! Bangladesh A are off to a flyer as they are 40/0 after 3.1 overs. India A will have to be careful of not conceding many runs.

End of 2 overs! A good start for Bangladesh A and they are 25/0 after two overs. India A haven't bowled well with Vyshak and Gurjapneet going for a lot of runs.

Poor start from Vyshak!! A poor start from India A, with Vijaykumar Vyshak, as he bowled two wides and also conceded a six. Bangladesh A are 10/0 after 1 over

Players are out in the middle!!! Players are out in the middle now. India A are likely to open bowling with Vijaykumar Vyshak. Jishan Alam and Habibur Rahman will open the innings for Bangladesh A. Here we go!!

National Anthems!! National Anthems are in progress and live action will start soon now!! Can India A restrict Bangladesh A to a low total?

Bangladesh's playing XI is here!! Bangladesh A playing XI: Jishan Alam, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Choudhary, Akbar Ali (capt, wk), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam, Meherob Hossain, Abu Haider, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar

India's Playing XI is here India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Toss Update!! India have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Let us have a look at the squads of both teams India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Welcome!!! Hello and welcome to the first semifinal of the Rising Stars Asia Cup between India A and Bangladesh A. Both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward with a place in the final at stake. Jitesh Sharma is the captain of India A, while Akbar Ali is the Bangladesh A skipper for the tournament. Both sides won two matches each in the group stage and will meet either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final if they win today. Toss coming up soon.